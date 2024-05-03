Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz Europa Conference League Olympiacos 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘I love you’ – Alisha Lehmann sends supportive message to Douglas Luiz following Europa Conference League horror show from Aston Villa that saw him concede a penalty & miss a spot-kick

Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizAston Villa WomenEuropa Conference LeagueAston Villa vs OlympiacosAston Villa

Alisha Lehmann has sent a supportive “I love you” message to Douglas Luiz following his Europa Conference League horror show for Aston Villa.

  • Villans came unstuck against Olympiacos
  • South American star endured an off night
  • Girlfriend in the stands to show support

