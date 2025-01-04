British Sport Ravaged By WeatherGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Will Liverpool vs Man Utd be postponed? Brutal winter weather forecast puts headline Premier League showdown at Anfield in doubt amid warnings from Met Office

LiverpoolManchester UnitedLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Adverse weather in northern England has cast a shadow over the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield this Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Heavy snowfall predicted in Liverpool area on Sunday
  • Officials keep close eye on Met Office updates
  • Rescheduling will be a challenge if match postponed
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱