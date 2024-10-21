Liverpool FC v Bologna FC 1909 - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Worrying times for Liverpool? Virgil van Dijk admits he is uncertain about his future at Anfield despite 'ongoing discussions' amid contract impasse

LiverpoolV. van DijkPremier League

Virgil van Dijk remains uncertain about his Anfield future while confirming talks are ongoing with Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Van Dijk in talks over contract extension
  • Did not confirm if he will stay at Liverpool
  • Reds currently leading the Premier League title race
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below