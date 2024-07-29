wataru-endo(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Liverpool reject £12m offer for Wataru Endo from Marseille with Roberto De Zerbi eager to sign midfielder after landing Mason Greenwood

Wataru EndoLiverpoolRoberto De ZerbiPremier LeagueMarseilleLigue 1Transfers

Marseille have reportedly had their £12 million ($15.3m) bid for Wataru Endo rejected by Liverpool.

  • Marseille enacting mini-overhaul at club
  • Ligue 1 side table bid for Wataru Endo
  • Liverpool uninterested in making the sale
