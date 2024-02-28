Liverpool Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk pile pressure on Mohamed Salah

The resurgent Reds have just completed one leg of an ambitious quadruple bid - so who has been their top performer to date?

So far, so good for Liverpool this season, with one trophy down and maybe three to go - which is quite a remarkable situation for Jurgen Klopp's side. After all, before the 2023-24 campaign began, there were legitimate doubts over the strength of the revamped Reds.

However, 'Liverpool Reloaded', as Jurgen Klopp called them, have just won the Carabao Cup with 'kids', are presently top the Premier League after just two defeats in 26 matches, play Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League and host Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The fear remains that fatigue will eventually catch up with a team that has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks but Liverpool's incredible resilience was once again on show at Wembley on Sunday, meaning that there is every chance that Klopp's final season as manager will end with further silverware.

So, who has been key to this Reds revival? GOAL has rated every Liverpool player's performance so far to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the club's Player of the Season award...

