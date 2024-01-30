'A wonderful sign' - Jurgen Klopp issues huge Thiago Alcantara fitness update as Liverpool playmaker nears end of nine-month injury nightmare

Aditya Gokhale
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Juergen KloppThiago AlcantaraLiverpoolPremier League

After resuming training with his teammates, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Thiago Alcantara is close to making his return to action.

  • Thiago returns to Liverpool training
  • Klopp reveals return to fitness for Spaniard
  • Will not be available for next couple weeks

