Liverpool star Curtis Jones pinpoints areas he must improve on after netting in pre-season victory over Man Utd

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeLiverpool star Curtis Jones pinpoints areas he must improve on after netting in pre-season victory over Man UtdLiverpoolCurtis JonesManchester United vs LiverpoolManchester UnitedClub FriendliesLiverpool midfielder Curtis Jones points out the area where he needs to improve as he claims he is ready for the upcoming 2024/25 season.