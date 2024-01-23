Liverpool confirm Mohamed Salah's return from AFCON for injury rehab despite Egypt manager Rui Victoria's stinging criticism of Jurgen Klopp

Chris Burton
Mohamed Salah Egypt AFCON 2024Getty
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgyptAfrica Cup of NationsPremier League

Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah is returning to England in order to undergo treatment on an injury that is “worse than first feared”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Forward picked up knock on international duty
  • Has undergone two X-rays on problem
  • Freed by Pharaohs to head back to Merseyside

Editors' Picks