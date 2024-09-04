'You feel awful' - Lionesses star Leah Williamson admits Arsenal pre-season hasn't been 'perfect' as Gunners prepare for Champions League qualification clash with Rangers
Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has opened up on a tough pre-season as the Lioness prepares for a crucial Champions League clash against Rangers.
- Arsenal preparing for Women's Super League return
- Williamson suffering in pre-season after injuries
- Gunners take on Rangers in Champions League qualifier