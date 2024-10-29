Sarina Wiegman England Women 2024Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

'That was hard for us' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman highlights 'struggle moments' as England respond to Germany loss with narrow win over South Africa

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman is keen for England to iron out the 'sloppy moments' which made victory over South Africa 'hard' on Tuesday night.

  • Lionesses bounced back from defeat to Germany
  • But rode their luck in 2-1 win over South Africa
  • Wiegman discusses elements that made victory 'hard'
