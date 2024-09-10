Lionesses and Man Utd midfielder Ella Toone pens beautiful farewell after her father passes away aged 59

Getty ImagesGill ClarkLionesses and Man Utd midfielder Ella Toone pens beautiful farewell after her father passes away aged 59Manchester United WomenE. TooneWomen's footballWSLLionesses and Manchester United star Ella Toone has penned a touching farewell to her father after he died at the age of 59.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowToone announces father's passingPosts touching farewell on social mediaTeam-mates show support for Man Utd starArticle continues below