'Every day' - Lionesses star Alex Greenwood explains conversations with England team-mates Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck ahead of Man City's Champions League clash with Barcelona
Alex Greenwood has spoken to England team-mates Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck before Man City face Barcelona - but not about what many would expect.
- Man City preparing to Barca in the Champions League
- Fixture will see three Lionesses face off
- Greenwood reveals the trio's conversations