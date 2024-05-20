Lionesses star Alessia Russo and USWNT defender Emily Fox in Arsenal's squad for controversial post-season Australia trip with Leah Williamson and Beth Mead among those not to travel
Lionesses forward Alessia Russo and USWNT defender Emily Fox are among those in Arsenal's squad for their controversial post-season Australia trip.
- Arsenal announce squad for controversial trip
- Russo & Fox among senior internationals
- Face long journeys back to play for countries