Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lionel Messi shows off new Adidas boots ahead of 2024 MLS season as Inter Miami star reveals he has 'good feeling'

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi showed off his new adidas boots as he prepares to kick off the 2024 MLS season.

  • adidas launch new line of boots
  • Messi shows off his new boots ahead of 2024 MLS season
  • Inter Miami take on Real Salt Lake in season opener

