BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Lionel Messi reveals who 'best team in the world' is with Real Madrid and Man City comparison made

Lionel MessiReal MadridBarcelonaLaLigaManchester CityChampions LeaguePremier League

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has named the Catalans' rivals Real Madrid as the 'best team in the world' alongside Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi names the best team in the world
  • Real Madrid and Man City make the list
  • Messi will now lead Argentina at Copa America
Article continues below