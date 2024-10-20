Lionel Messi hits ‘ideal form’ for Inter Miami at perfect time – with Herons expecting Argentine GOAT to lead charge for MLS Cup glory
Inter Miami believe Lionel Messi has hit “ideal form” at “the most important part of the year”, with the Herons setting their sights on MLS Cup glory.
- Martino's side break single season points record
- Have already secured 2024 Supporters' Shield
- Talismanic captain looking to land another trophy