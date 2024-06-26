Lionel Messi Argentina Chile Copa America 25062024Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares gigantic cake with adoring fans outside New Jersey hotel at Copa America as Argentina & Inter Miami superstar is serenaded with mass rendition of Happy Birthday

Lionel Messi was serenaded by Argentina fans on Monday as he turned 37, while sharing a massive birthday cake with fans.

  • Messi's birthday was on Monday
  • Team-mates provided him with special cake
  • Shared with fans, who sang happy birthday