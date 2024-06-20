Lionel Messi presents Canada with ‘unique’ challenge at Copa America – with Jesse Marsch explaining how he intends to tackle the obvious threat posed by Argentina’s GOAT
Jesse Marsch admits that Lionel Messi presents Canada with a “unique” challenge at Copa America, with containing Argentina’s GOAT almost impossible.
- Albiceleste out to defend continental crown
- Face CanMNT in tournament opener
- All-time great will be star of the show in Atlanta