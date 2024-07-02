Lionel Messi & Argentina get Conor McGregor's backing as UFC icon places eye-watering £365k Copa America bet - with his wager on Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024 now doomed
Lionel Messi and Argentina have the full support of Conor McGregor at the 2024 Copa America, with the UFC icon placing a £365,000 bet.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Portuguese star backed for Golden Boot
- Eternal rival competing for continental crown
- Both have the support of MMA legend