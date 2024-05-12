Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Thomas Hindle

Leon Goretzka bosses it for Bayern Munich as injured Harry Kane sees Bundesliga goalscoring record hopes crumble for good in comfortable win over Wolfsburg

Bayern MunichLeon GoretzkaHarry KaneBundesligaBayern Munich vs WolfsburgWolfsburg

Leon Goretzka turned in a dominant performance in central midfield as Bayern Munich cruised to a 2-0 win against mid-table Wolfsburg

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Lovro Zvonarek opened scoring in first Bundesliga start
  • Goretzka added a second, controlled the midfield
  • Harry Kane missed fixture due to back injury
Article continues below

Editors' Picks