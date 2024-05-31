Prince William Lauren Hemp splitGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'Weren't talking tactics!' - Lauren Hemp reveals what Prince William asked her when Lionesses star was collecting MBE

Lauren HempEnglandWomen's footballManchester City Women

Lauren Hemp says Prince William asked how many goals she scored this season when awarding her with an MBE.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hemp made MBE for services to football
  • Honoured by Prince William at Windsor Castle
  • Spoke about campaign with Manchester City
Article continues below