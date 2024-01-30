Lauren Hemp to Barcelona? Liga F giants interested in signing Lionesses star on free transfer but Man City have tabled fresh contract offer

Richard Mills
Lauren Hemp Man City Women 2023-24Getty
Lauren HempBarcelonaManchester City WomenWSLLiga FWomen's football

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for Lionesses star Lauren Hemp but Manchester City have made her a fresh contract offer.

  • Hemp linked with Barcelona move
  • City ready with contract offer
  • Forward will be a free agent in summer

