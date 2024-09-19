Lamine Yamal won't be the new Lionel Messi - but comparisons with Barcelona legend are 'fair' and Hansi Flick is perfect man to oversee teenage phenomenon's evolution

The Spain wonderkid has opened the new season in spectacular fashion, and the sky is the limit if he doesn't get carried away with his own hype

"Lamine is a difference-maker," Girona manager Michel said after watching the Barcelona forward torment his side in La Liga on Sunday. "For me, he is already one of the best players in the world at 17 years of age. It is difficult to imagine that after [Lionel] Messi another [like him] would come along, but I hope that Lamine keeps improving because he's a player who can reach that level."

Yamal scored his first away brace for Barcelona at Estadi Montilivi to help wrap up an impressive 4-1 victory, taking his tally for goal involvements at the start of the 2024-25 campaign to seven in three games - the second-best haul in Europe's top-five leagues behind Erling Haaland, and just two fewer than he managed in the whole of last season. That is not normal for a kid who only turned 17 in July.

It would have been natural for Yamal to suffer from burnout after playing a key role in Spain's run to the 2024 European Championship title, but he's just picked up from where he left off in Germany. Yamal is hitting heights that not even the great Messi could manage at the same age.

Only time will tell if Michel's words are to prove prophetic, but Barcelona are currently the best team in La Liga again, which is mostly down to Yamal's brilliance. And ahead of the Blaugrana's return to Champions League action, he's the main reason supporters are dreaming of continental glory for the first time since Messi's departure from the club.