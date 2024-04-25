The LA Galaxy are back! Ex-Barcelona wonderkid Riqui Puig leading MLS' most-storied franchise to the top

After a season to forget in 2023, the five-time MLS Cup winners look like being back to their best after a strong start to the campaign

The Los Angeles Galaxy were a disaster in 2023. They hit a historical low point, and as MLS' most-storied franchise, all eyes were on their downward spiral. They won just two of their first 14 matches, and eventually missed the playoffs for the fifth time in the past seven years.

There was a lone bright spot, however: midfielder Riqui Puig. The Spaniard led the team in scoring with seven goals, and despite missing a stretch of games towards the end of the season with an ankle injury, he was their most influential player from start to finish.

That form has continued into 2024, and now, the ex-Barcelona wonderkid is stealing the show in Los Angeles. He's an early frontrunner for MLS MVP, with seven goal-contributions through nine games, leading the Galaxy to the top of the Western Conference.