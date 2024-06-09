Kylian Mbappe told Real Madrid are ‘the club he needed’ after record-breaking spell at PSG – with French superstar desperate to land elusive Champions League crown
After years of speculation Real Madrid have finally signed Kylian Mbappe and France team-mate Eduardo Camavinga has commented on the blockbuster move.
- Mbappe finally moves to Real Madrid
- Camavinga says the move was the 'logical step'
- Mbappe hopes to win Champions League with Madrid