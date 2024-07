Kylian Mbappe backed to lead Real Madrid to more success as legend Iker Casillas insists Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior & Co won't flop like the iconic Galacticos side Kylian MbappeReal MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas doesn't expect Kylian Mbappe to encounter the same problems as the ill-fated Galacticos era.