Time for Kylian Mbappe to join the 'Pivot Gang'! Real Madrid will need potential new superstar to embrace No.9 role for fearsome forward line to truly function

The Parisian forward could reach his best as a central striker under Carlo Ancelotti

Kylian Mbappe's social media posts are seen by millions across the globe, but in October 2022, one entry into his Instagram Stories truly caught the eye. Following Paris Saint-Germain's drab scoreless draw with Reims, the Parisian forward posted a picture of himself, giving a reluctant thumbs up to a team-mate, with the caption "#pivotgang."

Mbappe's post was taken as a criticism of then-manager Christophe Galtier's tactics. The coach had opted to start Mbappe alone up front - much to his chagrin - and the forward wasn't shy in letting the world know his feelings. That message seemed to start the steady decline of Galtier's tenure, the first sign of open revolt from a player who he couldn't afford not to have on his side.

Eighteen months later, though, and Mbappe might be about to face exactly the same problem. Should he complete his expected move to Real Madrid, he will have to play in a more central role, such is the quality on either side of the pitch for Los Blancos.