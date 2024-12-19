TOPSHOT-FBL-FIFA-QAT-REAL MADRID-PACHUCAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'I didn't show it enough' - Kylian Mbappe make surprise PSG admission after blockbuster Real Madrid transfer

K. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Kylian Mbappe admitted that it was an "honour" for him to play at Paris Saint-Germain but couldn't resist a "dream" transfer to Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe forced his way out of PSG
  • Joined Real as a free agent last summer
  • Forward admitted he left Paris only to realise his dream
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱