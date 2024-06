VIDEO: 'It's a little suspicious' - Kylian Mbappe leaves Antoine Griezmann in hysterics as he interrupts massage to interview Atletico star ahead of Euro 2024 Kylian MbappeAntoine GriezmannFranceEuropean Championship

Kylian Mbappe had some fun with Antoine Griezmann as he interviewed the Atletico Madrid star in the middle of a massage.