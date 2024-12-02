Kylian Mbappe, the nose specialist! Jude Bellingham shares brilliant post after Real Madrid team-mate is seen checking up on England international before ‘dizziness’ substitution J. Bellingham K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga

Jude Bellingham has joked that Kylian Mbappe is a "nose specialist" after the Frenchman was pictured checking the midfielder's face for injury.