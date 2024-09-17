EXCLUSIVE: Kylian Mbappe brutally told he 'doesn’t make the difference' in battle to win the Champions League as ex-Barcelona star has his say on Real Madrid's chances
Signing Kylian Mbappe does not guarantee that Real Madrid will win the Champions League, according to former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero.
- France striker doesn't guarantee CL success - Aguero
- Mbappe never won competition with PSG
- Madrid won record-extending 15th crown last season