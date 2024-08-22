Kyle Walker admits his dad 'reduced him to tears' after every football match and made him 'hate' going to games as Man City star opens up on tough childhood on Sheffield council estate
Kyle Walker admits that his dad "reduced him to tears" after every football match as the Manchester City star opened up on his tough childhood.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker talked about his upbringing
- Defended his dad for being tough on him
- Wants to instill the same set of values in his children