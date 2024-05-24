Brought to you by
Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Richard Martin

Kobbie Mainoo opens up on iconic goal celebration with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund and admits he gategrashed Argentine's plan to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo

Kobbie MainooManchester UnitedManchester City vs Manchester UnitedFA CupManchester City

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has given the inside track on the iconic celebration between him, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

  • Midfielder reveals inside track on celebration
  • Teenager a regular for United & England
  • In bullish mood before FA Cup final
