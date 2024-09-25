Kieran Trippier Newcastle 2024-25Getty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Kieran Trippier 'desperate' to leave Newcastle and head abroad again amid marriage crisis - with shock Jose Mourinho link-up mooted

K. TrippierNewcastleJ. MourinhoTransfersPremier LeagueFenerbahceSuper Lig

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier is reportedly looking to move abroad again with a potential link-up with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce on the cards.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Trippier trying to seal move away from Tyneside
  • Amid lack of playing time and marriage problems
  • Move to Fenerbahce touted with Mourinho keen
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below