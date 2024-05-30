Kieran McKenna IpswichGetty
Peter McVitie

'I'm so, so happy' - Kieran McKenna explains why he snubbed Man Utd and Chelsea to extend stay at Ipswich after Premier League promotion

Kieran McKennaIpswichPremier LeagueChampionshipManchester UnitedChelsea

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has explained why he decided to sign a new contract with the club despite interest from other Premier League teams.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • McKenna was a candidate for Man Utd & Chelsea
  • Decided to sign four-year contract with Ipswich
  • Manager was aware of interest from other teams
Article continues below