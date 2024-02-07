Karim Benzema storms out of Al-Ittihad training! Ex-Real Madrid star refuses to train alone as Marcelo Gallardo feud continues to simmer

Soham Mukherjee
Marcelo Gallardo Karim Benzema Ittihad 2024GOAL AR
Karim BenzemaAl IttihadSaudi Pro LeagueReal Madrid

Karim Benzema reportedly stormed out of Al-Ittihad's training after he refused to train alone as feud with Marcelo Gallardo continues to simmer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All is not well between Benzema & Gallardo
  • Striker reportedly stormed out of training
  • Has been kept out of the squad for a league fixture against Al-Tai

Editors' Picks