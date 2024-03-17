Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jurgen Klopp explains secret to Liverpool's stunning season as Reds prepare for mouthwatering FA Cup clash with Man Utd

Juergen KloppLiverpoolManchester United vs LiverpoolManchester UnitedFA Cup

Jurgen Klopp revealed the secret behind Liverpool's success this season as they remain in the race to win a quadruple.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Klopp revealed secret behind Liverpool's success
  • Tied on points with league leaders Arsenal
  • Liverpool face Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-final

Editors' Picks