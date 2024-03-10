Jurgen Klopp is right - VAR bottled late penalty call that could yet cost Liverpool the title! Winners & losers as Pep Guardiola and Man City only just survive Anfield onslaught to leave Arsenal on top

Jeremy Doku got away with a high foot on Alexis Mac Allister in the final minute of stoppage-time in Sunday's 1-1 draw on Merseyside

Three teams; 10 games to go; separated by just one point. The Premier League title race is set up for an epic conclusion, one that was officially kicked-off on Sunday as Liverpool and Manchester City played out an intense 1-1 draw at Anfield that leaves Arsenal as the front-runners as we exit the final bend.

The Gunners' late win over Brentford less than 24 hours earlier had set the stage beautifully for what was almost-certainly the final Premier League meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, and their two teams didn't disappoint.

City played the better football in the first half, and took the lead thanks to a clever set-piece that was finished off by John Stones at the near post. Liverpool, however, roared out of the half-time blocks, and took advantage of errors from Nathan Ake and Ederson to equalise via an Alexis Mac Allister penalty early in the second period.

From there, the Reds dominated but could not find the cutting edge required, while City still managed to hit the woodwork twice on their increasingly rare forays forward. In the end, it is a result that suits everyone and no one. Still, there is no clear favourite for the title, and Liverpool will fancy their chances of being top by the time all three contenders have next played, given Arsenal go to the Etihad Stadium next up.

For now, fans are able to bask in the beauty of two of the greatest teams the English top-flight has ever seen, and a title race that has the potential to be the best we've seen in a long, long time. Who wins it remains anyone's guess.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Anfield...