Jurgen Klopp points to key Liverpool flaw after damaging title race defeat to Crystal Palace

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleJurgen Klopp points to key Liverpool flaw after damaging title race defeat to Crystal PalaceJuergen KloppLiverpoolLiverpool vs Crystal PalaceCrystal PalacePremier LeagueLiverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace has placed the title out of their hands, and Jurgen Klopp has explained a key flaw in the Reds' performance.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool lose 1-0 to Crystal PalaceHand Premier League title lead to Man CityKlopp criticises Liverpool's pressing commitment