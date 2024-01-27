‘Very tired and burned out’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit video analysed by body language expert as Reds job has ‘taken its toll’ on German

Soham Mukherjee
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2023-24 HIC 16:9Getty
Juergen KloppLiverpoolPremier League

Jurgen Klopp appeared "very tired and burned out" during his Liverpool exit video as a body language expert claims the job has "taken its toll".

  • Klopp announced he will leave Liverpool
  • Body language expert believes Klopp is "tired and burned out"
  • Manager to go on a sabbatical for a year

