Jürgen Klopp Liverpool 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Jurgen Klopp back in the dugout! Ex-Liverpool boss accepts call to take charge of former club after special request

Juergen KloppLiverpoolBorussia DortmundBundesligaPremier League

Jurgen Klopp is set to return to the dugout as the ex-Liverpool boss will take charge of a special game at Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Klopp remains a free agent after Liverpool exit
  • But set to return as a manager
  • Will take charge of a farewell match at BVB
Article continues below