'I didn't say anything bad' - Julian Alvarez doubles down on Man City transfer stance as he reacts to Pep Guardiola's blunt comments on his future
Julian Alvarez has insisted he did not say "anything bad" after Pep Guardiola's blunt response on the Manchester City forward's future.
- Alvarez suggested he'd consider Man City future
- Guardiola gave blunt response to those remarks
- Argentine insists he didn't say "anything bad"