Jude Bellingham 'not even mentioned' by Real Madrid as a Ballon d'Or contender amid Los Blancos' 'boycott' over Vinicius Jr snub

Real Madrid reportedly believe two of their players deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, however Jude Bellingham wasn't one of them.

  • Rodri set to win Ballon d'Or over Vinicius
  • Real Madrid upset that Carvajal also snubbed
  • Bellingham 'not mentioned' as a potential winner
