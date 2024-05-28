Josh Sargent, Crysencio Summerville and the 15 EFL stars set for Premier League moves this summer

There's a huge pool of talent outside the top flight who could secure a dream transfer to the big time

No country in the world boasts a stronger footballing pyramid than England. Sitting at the top of this structure is the Premier League, but below this all-powerful behemoth is the English Football League.

Within these three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - is a host of talent waiting to be discovered by clubs in the top tier. Recently, there's been a real glut of non-Premier League stars making it to the big time too.

Jude Bellingham used his move from Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund in 2021 as a platform to put himself in Ballon d'Or contention with Real Madrid, while Joao Pedro, Ollie Watkins and Alex Scott have all moved to Premier League sides for significant fees over the past few years too.

All the signs point to this trend continuing over the coming weeks. But which EFL clubs should be most concerned about their top talent being poached this summer? Below, GOAL takes a look at 15 Championship players who look likely to earn a move up the divisions...