'He is so f*cking handsome' - Jorginho's fiancee Catherine Harding hits back at 'haters' of Married to the Game TV show & shares bizarre prank break-up video with Arsenal star
Jorginho's fiancee Catherine Harding slammed the Arsenal star's "haters" while posting a bizarre prank break-up video with the midfielder.
- Harding went hard at Jorginho's critics
- Praised the midfielder for being "beautiful inside and out"
- Shared a second video where she was at her sarcastic best