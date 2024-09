Jordi Alba sixth on list behind Lionel Messi & Co! ‘Stupid what Inter Miami have built’ as David Beckham pieces together his own MLS team of ‘Galacticos’ in Florida L. Messi Major League Soccer J. Alba Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami have been told it is “stupid what they have built”, with Jordi Alba a long way behind Lionel Messi and Co on their game-changer list.