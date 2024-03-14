'Jordan Henderson must have naked photos of Gareth Southgate!' - England fans rage after Ajax midfielder named in last Three Lions squad before Euro 2024
England supporters are less than impressed at seeing Jordan Henderson called into another squad by Gareth Southgate, the last before Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Experienced midfielder remains in favour
- Plans being pieced together for European Championship
- Three Lions boss seeing selection calls questioned