Joel Ndala: The latest gem from Man City's academy who has already taken one World Cup by storm

The turbo-charged winger lit up the Under-17 World Cup with England, and his next challenge is to get a taste of first-team action with City

What do Cesc Fabregas, Toni Kroos, Phil Foden and Victor Osimhen all have in common? Before launching their spectacular careers and going on to win multiple club and international titles, they all made a name for themselves at the Under-17 World Cup. Fabregas, Kroos and Foden were all named Player of the Tournament, while Osimhen won the Golden Boot as top scorer.

The biggest and most prestigious youth tournament in the world has been the launchpad for many more spectacular careers, and Joel Ndala will be hoping he can now take the next step in his journey to the top after a sensational individual display last year in Indonesia.

Ndala did not leave the 2023 tournament with any medals or individual awards, and after England's early exit to Uzbekistan he released an Instagram post showing himself looking devastated beneath a one word message: "Disappointed".

But Ndala still left his mark on the tournament with three goals and two assists, leaving observers with a clear sense that they will be seeing plenty more of him in the future.