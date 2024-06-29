Jobe Bellingham's birthday message to brother Jude BellinghamInstagram
Richard Mills

Jobe Bellingham posts adorable pictures of big brother Jude as stars from across football, including Romeo Beckham, James Maddison and Aurelien Tchouameni wish England ace a happy 21st birthday

Jude BellinghamEnglandJobe BellinghamJames MaddisonAurelien TchouameniReal MadridLaLiga

Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe led a deluge of heartfelt 21st birthday messages from big footballing names to the England star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jude Bellingham celebrates 21st birthday
  • Brother Jobe pays tribute to Real Madrid ace
  • Deluge of birthday messages for England star
Article continues below