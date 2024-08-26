Joao Cancelo's nightmare is finally ending! Man City to pocket €25m transfer fee as full-back undergoes medical before signing Al-Hilal contract worth a whopping €15m per season
Joao Cancelo is finally set to leave Manchester City after reportedly agreeing a €25 million move to Al-Hilal on a lucrative deal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cancelo hasn't played for Man City in nearly two years
- Defender set for permanent move to Al-Hilal
- Portugal star to receive €15m a year in wages